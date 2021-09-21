Funeral services for James ‘Buddy’ Crawford, 79, of Sterling, will be held 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Elgin Assembly of God with Pastor Larry Thoma officiating.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery with Military Honors under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Buddy passed Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at his home in Sterling at the age of 79.
James ‘Buddy’ Ottha Crawford Sr. was born July 30, 1942 in Brownsville, TN to Currie and Novella (Walk) Crawford. He graduated from Brownsville High School. Buddy loved God, his family, his church, and his country. He married the loved of his life, Sara (Campbell) Crawford on June 8, 1963. They attended church at the Elgin Assembly of God Church. Buddy served multiple deployments in his military career including Vietnam and Germany before retiring to Southwest Oklahoma.
He is survived by his children: Jim Crawford, of Sterling and Debbie Ramsey and her husband Keith, of TN; four grandchildren: Tiffany; Jennifer; Christopher; and Michael; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Crawford; his parents: Currie and Novella Crawford; his brothers: Sonny and Red Crawford; and his sisters: Sarah Hendrix and Pat Vandiver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elgin Assembly of God Church.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.