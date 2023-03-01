CACHE — Memorial service for James B. “Jim” Perry will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, Cache, Oklahoma, with Donald Altom, Pastor of Hollis First Methodist Church, Hollis, Oklahoma, officiating.
James B. “Jim” Perry, 94, of Cache, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home just west of Cache. He was born Dec.11, 1928, in Marlow, Oklahoma, to Reuben Thomas and Effie Isabella (Crawford) Perry. Jim came from a large family of 12 children. While growing up the family moved and lived in several different places in Southwest Oklahoma.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and served from 1948-1950. He spent time in Fort Lawton, Washington and Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Jim spent most of his working life working for Ford Motor Company in auto assembly in Michigan and later retired from there. One of the jobs Jim cherished and enjoyed was working as a handyman at his church at First Baptist Church in Cache, Oklahoma. He did this for many years. Jim enjoyed taking care of his yard and gardening, especially riding his lawn tractor. Jim was good at creating things and enjoyed some of the simpler things in life like watching cars go by his home on Cache Road, watching old Westerns and attending friends’ athletic events.
Jim is survived by his wife, of the home, Neva Dean (Doyle) Perry; four children: daughter, Charlene Perry; three sons: James Perry, Keith Perry and Leonard Perry; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, stepson, Brent Gambill and wife Tamara and stepdaughter, Sandra Kolb; one brother, Johnny Ray Perry; and one sister, Imogene Moran.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and seven brothers.