CACHE — Memorial service for James B. “Jim” Perry will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, Cache, Oklahoma, with Donald Altom, Pastor of Hollis First Methodist Church, Hollis, Oklahoma, officiating.

James B. “Jim” Perry, 94, of Cache, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home just west of Cache. He was born Dec.11, 1928, in Marlow, Oklahoma, to Reuben Thomas and Effie Isabella (Crawford) Perry. Jim came from a large family of 12 children. While growing up the family moved and lived in several different places in Southwest Oklahoma.