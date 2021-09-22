James Arthur Hyde went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 16, 2021 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 at Memory Lane in Anadarko with Pastor Rudy Tartsah officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
James was born Oct. 12, 1966 in Lawton to Richard and Barbara Jean (Domebo) Hyde. He attended and graduated from Broxton High School. James was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. James loved the Lord with his heart and soul, James took great comfort relying on his Lord. He had a way of making everyone laugh he was so comical without even trying. James was so caring with his nieces and nephews and his sisters and brothers. He enjoyed rock and roll with a little country thrown in. He would often make his way around to see if his sisters needed anything. James spoke Kiowa even though he looked like ice cream. James enjoyed all arts and craft, beading and making jewelry. Which he very good at and he had the gift of gab. There was never a quiet moment. James loved his home plate in Stecker. He will be greatly missed by all.
James is survived by sisters: Connie Pebeahsy and Katie Domebo both of Lawton; brother Richard Hyde of Anadarko; aunts: Birdie Domebo Templeton; Velma Domebo; Mary Lou Silverhorn; uncle, Jerry Domebo.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Barbara and Richard Hyde; grandparents: Katie (Domebo) and Richard Hummingbird; and sister Terri Hyde McNeil.
