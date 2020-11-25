James Arthur Davenport passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. James was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Troy, Alabama.
He met and grew up with his wife Catherine in Troy. Catherine and James were married for 60 years. After they married James joined the United State Army, he enjoyed a remarkably successful career in the military. James served over sea’s in many countries to include Korea, Turkey, and Germany. He retired after 23 years as a Master Sergeant. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and taking long walks. James was extremely committed to take care of his family, he was a diligent planner and forward thinker.
He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Franklin and son Gregory Davenport.
James is survived by his wife Catherine; daughters: Delease, and Sheila; son Ronald; sone-in-law Chris and daughter-in-laws: Shandreka and Wynona. James has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
James had an unbelievable sense of humor, incredible wit, and amazing charm. He was the center piece of the Davenport family. He will be missed but not forgotten, we look forward to celebrating his life. We thank family and friends for your loving support and prayers.
Service to be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 1 a.m., at Howard Harris Funeral Chapel, 1005 SW C Ave., Lawton.