James Andrew Williams, age 53, of Elgin passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his residence.
James was born on May 15, 1967 in Fort Sill, to James and Ortrud Williams. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and fishing but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his dad, James Grant Williams; his grandparents and his family pet, April.
James is survived by his mom, Ortrud Williams of Lawton; five daughters: Ashley Jenkins of Oklahoma City; Alisha Williams of Lawton; Jessica Burnette of Elgin; Megan Williams of Lawton and Andie Kay Williams of Van Buren, Arkansas; two sons: Brandon Williams of Lawton and J.W. Williams; one sister, Lucinda Corbett of Goose Creek, South Carolina and nine grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Graveside services for James Andrew Williams will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com