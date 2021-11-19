Funeral for James Towers, 86, Lawton, will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Tipton. Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Services.
From Earth to Eternity
James A. Towers was born on May 11, 1935 to the late Edward Towers And Katie L. (Alberty) Towers in Nowata.
James departed this life and entered eternal rest on the morning of Nov. 13, 2021 in Lawton. We love and miss you Daddy, Grand Pa, James, Tommy, Uncle James, Stu, Boo Boo, Pastor, Mr. T
The Man, His Faith & Life Service...
James grew up and attended school in Nowata. This is where His love for hunting and fishing took root.
After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953. During his 28 years of military service, he advanced to the highest enlisted rank of Command Sgt. Maj.
While serving he received numerous accolades, honors and medals. Included are National Defense Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Seven Service Stars, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Three Overseas Service Bars, Good Conduct Medal, Eighth Award, Three Overseas Service Bars, Good Conduct Medal, Eighth Award, Meritorious Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon Second Award, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon and Several other recognitions and awards.
James married his forever love Annie L. Morrison on May 14, 1955.
Sharing His Story...
James Andrew Towers would always say “ I had to go all the way to Virginia to get her. They were blessed with three children: Bruce, Hiwatha and Pam; four grandchildren: Taquayah, Brandon, Patrick, Melissa; and two great-grandchildren: Darijuah and Jeremiah.
After retiring from the United States Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Towers began the next phase of his life by becoming licensed and starting Towers Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning. He serviced Lawton and surrounding areas for almost 40 years.
James committed himself to his country and to his God. He was an active Member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Member of the Brotherhood, Bus Ministry, Associate Minister, Sunday School Teacher and Chairman of the Trustees.
His pride and joy was Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where he served as Pastor. He considered Mt. Gilead and the church family to be one of the Greatest joys of his life.
Cherishing His Memory...
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Bruce O. Towers, of Germany; daughters: Hiwatha Towers, Dallas, TX and Pamelia Towers, Lawton; grandchildren: Taquayah D. Veal, Lawton; Brandon J. Benson, Dallas, TX, Patrick J. Towers and Melissa L. Towers of Germany; great-grandsons: Darijuah L. Stinson, Lawton; and Jeremiah J. Benson, Dallas, TX; his siblings: Richard (Barbara) Towers of Wann; Minnie (Hobert) Martin of Palendale, CA; George (Thelma) Towers of Tulsa; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Those Gone Before...
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Annie Louise Towers, his siblings: Otis Towers; Francis Towers; Mary Towers Jones; Ladeen Walton; Betty Walton; Eugene Towers and sister -in-law, Irene Towers.
“...Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful Over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thou Lord. “~Matthew 25:21