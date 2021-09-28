James Andrew “Bubba” Huya, son of Rick and Norma Salas, born on Jan. 12, 1990, in Lawton,and passed unexpectedly from this life on Sept. 6, 2021.
James graduated from Eisenhower Senior High in May of 2008, and started his life in Lawton. James married the love of his life, Stephanie Grace Smith on Dec. 13, 2015. James was a loving father to his 7 children: Mason, David James (DJ), Annabeth, Maria, Richard, Kole, and Samantha.
James worked as an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance, the Robert Brown Agency, and was also a devoted coach for the Lawton Hawks Athletics Program. Coach James was a big hype man for his team, and all the kids he coached and mentored will miss him greatly.
James never met a stranger. He would extend his hand to anyone in need. James was a family man, a prankster, and had a laugh that could put a smile on anyone’s face.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Stephanie of the home and his 7 children; his parents: Rick and Norma Salas of Lawton; his 5 sisters: Lori McKenzie and husband Shawn of Marlow; Tracy Fukuhara and husband Victor of Andrews, TX; Leslie Salas of Moore; Jamie Addington of Lawton; and Lillie Salas of Moore; his six nieces, seven nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Services will be held at New Life Assembly of God Church, in Cache, OK on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor David McCracken officiating.
Flowers and donations to the family will be accepted at New Life Assembly of God Church 501 West B Avenue, Cache, OK 73527.