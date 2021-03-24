Funeral service for James A. Smith will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Christie, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in the Cache Cemetery, Cache.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James A. Smith, 77, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Wayne. Jim was convalescing at one of his favorite places to be after a lengthy hospital stay due to complications from surgery. Jim loved spending time at Dan and Sheena’s house in the country and had some of his best days there prior to his passing. He finally enjoyed some really restful nights of sleep, homemade Mexican cooking, and quality time with many of his grandchildren.
James was born Nov. 25, 1943 in Lawton, to Arthur William and Louise (Wooten) Smith. On Sept. 7, 1963 he married Susie Gonzalez. They had four children: Danny, Jimbo, Vincent, and Sheena. Jim was a contractor who started his days with Town & Country Mobile Homes before starting his own business, Associated Craftsmen. Jim was a hard-working contractor known for the quality of his work for a fair price which led to many repeat customers. Jim was a husband, father, provider, coach, and friend to many he will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of the home; daughter, Sheena Jackson and husband Dan of Wayne; three sons: Vincent Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jimbo Smith and Nicole of Cache; and Danny Smith and wife Bevin of Lawton; three brothers: Terry Smith and wife Rhea; David Smith and wife Robin, and Bob Smith and wife Lisa; one sister, Betty Swanson; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Sherry Pike and one brother, Mike Smith.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com