James A. Seward was called home to be with the Lord after a long illness.
James was born on June 29, 1935 in North Carolina. He was then son of the late James and Fannie Seward. James was educated in Brunswick County School System. He enlisted in the United States Army band served twenty years and during his time in the Army, he went to Vietnam twice to serve his country and later retired and worked on Fort Sill for twenty-one years before retiring.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Fannie Seward; one great grandson, Julius Kiori Johnson Jr., two brothers, Leroy Seward and Clarence Seward and one sister, Susie Seward, James leaves his wife of the home, Alva Seward; his daughter, Sharon Johnson; four grandchildren, Tamika Johnson, Julius Johnson, Jamal Johnson and Christopher Johnson; four great grandchildren, Jasmaine Tillman Jr., Jay’La Sweeney, Julius Littles and Amiyah Tiddark; two sisters, Mae Fouch and Zatella Seward along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for James A. Seward will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. Viewing will be at Whinery-Huddleston on Friday, June 5, 2020 and Saturday June 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
