Memorial service for James “Jim” Midgley will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, with Matt Kelly, Pastor officiating.

James “Jim” Midgley, aged 71, of Lawton, embarked on his journey to his Heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with his devoted wife of 32 years by his side and surrounded by the loving embrace of his family. Born to James A. Midgley, II and Patricia (McCullough) Midgley on March 17, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio, Jim’s life was a testament to love, service, and dedication.

