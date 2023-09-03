Memorial service for James “Jim” Midgley will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, with Matt Kelly, Pastor officiating.
James “Jim” Midgley, aged 71, of Lawton, embarked on his journey to his Heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with his devoted wife of 32 years by his side and surrounded by the loving embrace of his family. Born to James A. Midgley, II and Patricia (McCullough) Midgley on March 17, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio, Jim’s life was a testament to love, service, and dedication.
Jim’s educational journey led him to Maplewood High School in Cortland, Ohio, where he pursued his studies and was proudly associated with the Silver Spurs 4H Club, showcasing his early commitment to community and camaraderie.
A chapter of noble service unfolded as Jim enlisted in the Army, serving his country with honor and duty. His assignments took him to Frankfurt, Germany, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and eventually, back to his home state at Fort Sill.
Jim dedicated 36 years of his life to Lawton Public Schools, contributing his skills and passion to various roles, with a primary focus on the food services warehouse. Through his unwavering commitment, he rose to the position of warehouse manager, exemplifying his dedication to his community and the education of its youth.
Jim’s legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched through his service and devotion. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the indelible mark he left on this world and cherish the memories of a life well-lived.
Jim cherished his enduring friendship with Joetta Thorne, his beloved best friend of countless years, and their journey together culminated in a joyful union on March 4, 1998, in Lawton. Their 32 years of shared experiences were filled with memorable adventures, from thrilling trips to Texas Motor Speedway, to exploring yard decorations in Mexico, and heartwarming visits to Joetta’s relatives in Tennessee.
Jim possessed an innate talent for connecting with people and relished the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations. For many years, he skillfully sold utility trailers and a variety of intriguing items from his front yard, always savoring the chance to meet and interact with the strangers who came to explore his offerings.
In his leisure time, Jim delighted in scouring garage sales for hidden treasures and participating in auctions, eventually honing his skills as an Auctioneer. He found joy in following the televised competitions of Survivor and the exhilarating races of NASCAR, often sharing his post-race thoughts with his mother, fostering cherished moments of connection.
Fishing was one of Jim’s favorite pastimes, but his true passion was creating lasting memories with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He reveled in taking them on thrilling rides aboard his trusty riding lawnmower, forming bonds that would endure through generations.
Jim’s presence will be deeply missed, but the love and memories he leaves behind will forever warm the hearts of those who knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joetta Midgley; sisters: Pam Midgley and Patty Shaughnessy; brother, Tim Midgley; sons: Terry Midgley and husband Dennis, James Midgley and wife Tammy, Donny Thorne and partner Sheena Melrose and Timothy Thorne; daughters: Rebecca Kerr and husband Gregory, and Linda Garrett and husband Ronald; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Midgley, II, mother, Patricia Midgley, brother, Mark Midgley, mother-in-law, Gabrielle Combs, and father-in-law, Paul Britten.