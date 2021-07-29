Graveside service for Ja’Laiya Nichole Lovee Burleson, infant daughter of Jailynn Burleson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother and boyfriend, Jailynn Burleson and Jeroid Harper; grandparents, Kimberly and Alfred Major and Derrick Burleson; great grandparents, Brenda and Jose Roman, and Carolyn Major; her sister, Jaylionaa Burleson; her aunts, Jaziyonna Burleson, Joycelynn Burleson; and her uncle, Derrick Burleson, Jr.; her great aunts and great uncles, Shanekia and Derrick Thorne, Anterrio Whitaker, and Thomas Whitaker.