Funeral service for Ja’kavion Elijah Robinson will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Gladney of Powerhouse Church of God in Christ, officiating.
Ja’kavion Elijah Robinson passed away in Oklahoma City on Dec. 29, 2021.
Ja’kavion Elijah Robinson was born Aug. 4, 2021, at 1:54 p.m., in Lawton, to Corey Adams and Keshuna Robinson. Ja’kavion was a happy baby and brought a smile to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by his parents and grandparents.
Please forgive me, I never wanted to say goodbye to you. We’ve just met so this can’t be true. All the years I dreamed of you but never had a clue that you would come and take my heart to fall in love with you. This pain I feel of being fat when you needed me near, will always take pieces of me as I’m forced to stay here. I have to push myself to move on when I can’t let you go. The time I wanted to get to love you, you’ll never physically know. God had to take you in order for me to be that mother. I pray he heals your sisters more because you were their first brother. I will always keep you in my heart as if you never left. Hold my chest, take a breath and put my son to rest. Mommy, I love you.
Ja’kavion is survived by his mother, Keshuna Robinson; father, Corey Adams; siblings: Journee Robinson, and Jordan Robinson; grandparents: Shemeka Johnson-Collie, Corey Robinson, Knotz Collie, and Adana Adams; aunts, Ladetra Ray, Bacardi Adams; great-grandparents: Deloris Bell, Simuel Bell, Robert Glaspie; great-aunts: Kimberly Smith, Tiffany Glaspie, Rita Glaspie, Chiquita Nesby; Uncles, Markaken Johnson; great-uncles: Lamont Nesby, Michael Nesby, Michael Smith; cousins: Joseph Taylor, Adrian Elmore Jr., Amari Elmore, Adrian Elmore, Devontra Glaspie, Tykeria Snellings, LaKya Nesby, Lamont Nesby Jr., and Darniesha Hampton.