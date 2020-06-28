Funeral service for Jacqueline Soper McNeal will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Trueblood officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution and consideration, guests are asked to wear masks. The family understands the reluctance of some to attend, so therefore the service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jacqueline Soper McNeal, 92, of Lawton passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Lawton. She was born April 17, 1928 at home in Lawton to Mina and Clarence Soper. She attended McKinley grade school, Central Junior High and graduated from Lawton High School in 1946. She graduated from Cameron College in 1948. She married the love of her life, Bill R. McNeal on December 18, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2003. They were happily married for 54 years. Also, they raised three beautiful daughters, Cynthia, Gayle and Staci.
Jacqueline worked for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma from 1949-1959 when she decided to finish her education. She commuted to Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma from 1959-1962 when she graduated with a BS in Elementary Education. She was hired by the Lawton Public School System in the Spring of 1962 and taught 2nd and 3rd grade at Edison Elementary for 25 years, retiring in 1986. She loved teaching.
Jacqueline was a member of several organizations: Lawton Duplicate-Bridge Club, Pioneer Women of Lawton, Life Member of Ladies VFW Auxiliary #5263, past president of Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does #52, a 65 year member of Beta Sigma Phi, and Lawton Retired Teachers Association. She also had several hobbies: sewing, making most of her daughter’s clothes, poured and painted ceramics, especially loved reading, and did cross stitching making pictures for the family. She enjoyed traveling and doing things with her husband and children.
Jacqueline is survived by her three daughters: Cynthia Golden, Gayle McGee and husband Raymond Jr. and Staci Albert and companion James Breedlove, 9 grandchildren, Raymond McGee III and wife Crystal, Veronica VanHorn and husband Ricky, Christina Cameron and husband Steven, Rachael Barnett, Braydon Albert and wife Alyssa, Bryan Albert, Abby Albert and Jennafer Golden, 8 great grandchildren, Kendall and Aiden VanHorn, Maverick and Laney McGee, Damon and Lauryn Cameron, Broxton Barnett and Addison Albert, 4 nieces and 3 nephews, D’Ann St. Clair, Debbie Woodwards and husband George, Jay St. Clair and wife Diane, Tod Mercer and wife Christy, Jeanne Weeks and husband Charles, Kellie Lindsey and husband Kris, Clint Kennedy and husband Taylor. She is also survived by cousins Paul Soper and Joe Skrdle and wife Lacreta, brothers-in-law: John Kennedy and Earl Mercer and wife Beth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, 3 sisters, Shirley Mercer, Mary Lou St. Clair and husband Joe Dan, Linda Lee Kennedy, 2 uncles, Forest Swartz and Charles Tedford, and her companion, Fred Warden.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com