Jacqueline Marie Sutton, 51, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.
Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Thursday February 27, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel
She was born in Lawton, OK on Halloween night 1968 to Donna Abla Sutton and Lawrence “Flint” Sutton. Jackie attended Eisenhower Elementary, Junior High and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1986. Jackie attended Cameron University until she became disabled in 1998. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, laughing, and having a good time. She was a single mother and her two daughters were the most important thing in her life. Jackie was very excited about her grandson on the way and becoming a first time grandmother. She was a member of the Choctaw Nation. She will be greatly missed forever.
She is survived by her daughters; Marissa Hoover and Madissan Sutton of the home, her sisters; Jennifer Carr of Lawton, Kristi Sutton of Elgin, her father Flint Sutton of Atoka, Aunt Debra Son and Uncle Steve Abla, nieces and nephews, Donna Murillo, Tyler Sutton, Becky Sutton Berrera, Junior Ortiz, Mikey Ortiz, and Casey Carr, A best friend Lisa Hurley of Lawton and eight great nieces and nephews.
Jackie is preceded in death by her mother , her grandparents Vernie and Flossie Abla and her special cousins Brandi Son and Tammy Abla