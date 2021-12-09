Celebration of life service for Jacqueline K. (Thomas) King will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Overseer Warren Winns, Senior Pastor of Spread the Word Ministries Worship Center.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
Jacqueline K. (Thomas) King departed this life on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Lawton. Jacqueline was born on Aug. 11, 1960 to the late Paul and Flossie (Biddle) Thomas in Haynesville, Louisiana.
Jacqueline grew up and lived in military communities all her life. Jacqueline attended Department of Defense Schools at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Fort Campbell, Kentucky while residing with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Fort Campbell High School in 1978 and later studied business management at Western Kentucky University, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Her stateside military residence included Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Wainwright, Alaska and Fort Sill. She also spent time overseas abroad in Panama and Germany.
Jacqueline started working with a government contractor for the federal government in 1984 and Civil Service in 1995. She started working for the Housing Division of the Directorate of Public Works in 2005 as a Housing Specialist, finally culminating her service as the Housing Services Office Senior Specialist. Jacqueline literally helped and aided thousands of soldiers and their Families while in Housing Services. Her praises and awards ranged from the newest Private all the way to the Commanding General. Her past and current co-workers will miss her positive attitude and friendship. She had over 26 years of outstanding experience. Her positions included secretary, office automation clerk, and housing service office chief. She had a fearless effort and compassion when it came to accomplishing tasks to benefit soldiers and their families. Her colleagues and family often described her as the cornerstone for building positive relationships and going above and beyond to help others. Jacqueline earned numerous awards for her efforts while serving as a civil service employee to include the 25-Year Government Service Award and the Army Civil Service Achievement Medal in which she inspected over 36 off post homes and confirmed referral services in a timely manner to over 1,700 soldiers during the national pandemic.
Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was known for having an infectious laugh and humorous demeanor that was most contagious. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her as she often spent countless hours celebrating birthdays, playing games, singing songs, shopping, and even cooking with them. They loved their Gigi and she loved them.
Jacqueline leaves cherished memories with two sons: Alonzo King, Lawton; and Andre King, Los Angeles, California, and daughter, Aiesha (Darion) Blate, Lawton; siblings: Edward Taylor of Detroit, Michigan; James (Maria) Thomas and Demetrius (Mary) Thomas, all of Clarksville, Tennessee; Donald Thomas of Emerson, Arkansas; Frederick (Sarah) Thomas of Seattle, Washington; Jocelyn Green of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren: Alajah K. Washington; Zoey Lee King, and Daijah Ranee Blate; aunt, Geneva (Lester) Walker of Las Vegas, Nevada, and uncle, Carnell (Gloria) Thomas of Emerson, Arkansas, and a great host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, grandparents: Lannie and Bessie Biddle, Jessie and Alto Thomas, and three brothers: Jeffrey L. Taylor, Tommie E. Thomas, and Bernard D. Thomas.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.