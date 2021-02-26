A Memorial Service for Jacob Eschiti, 24, Walters, will be held at First Baptist Church, Walters, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m., Minister Terry Marsh of Carriage Hills Christian Church will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Jacob Michael Eschiti was born to Stephen and Alecia Eschiti on Jan. 7, 1997 in Lawton, and departed this life at the age of 24 on Feb. 16, 2021 in Walters.
Jacob grew up in Walters, attending Walters Schools, graduating in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman from a very young age, “noodling” his first catfish at the age of four. He had a passion for hunting and fishing with family and friends. He loved being outdoors exploring and especially hanging out at deer camp “living off the land”.
Jacob was preceded in death by his niece Nevaeh Nicole Defate and his favorite cousin Gage Fisher.
Jacob is survived by his daughter, Grey Adalyn Rain Eschiti of Walters; parents: Stephen and Alecia Eschiti of the home; sister, Felicia Garrison of Walters; brother, Garret Eschiti of Walters; sister, Addyson Eschiti of the home; paternal grandparents: Lewis and Kathy Eschiti of Walters; maternal grandparents: Kenneth and Julie Brox of Elgin; maternal great-grandparents: Don and Carolyn Burton of Lawton; many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.