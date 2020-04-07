Jacob Anthony Lewis, 23, Lawton passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Lawton.
No services are scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
He always tried to smile and bring happiness to others while hiding his own inner pain. He had a special place in his heart for animals, children and those hurting.
He leaves behind his siblings, parents and friends who love him dearly and greatly miss him.
