Jacky (Jack) R. Van Dyke was born January 17, 1929, in Cache, Ok to Cecil and Verline Van Dyke. He finished his journey in this world on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 91. In this life he served his family and his country. He served in the US Army for 20 years retiring as a Master Sergeant earning numerous honorary medals, awards, and book publications. Jack was a master chess player and an avid poker player. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion of Duncan. His stories taught us patience, honor, courage and commitment. Jack was loved and admired by all.
Jack married the love of his life, Maxine (Tootie) Price on August 2, 1950. Together they raised four wonderful children and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, his son Max Van Van Dyke and his daughter Jacky Rae Searcy Jr.
Jack is survived by his beautiful bride Maxine (Tootie) Van Dyke of the home, his son Nikki Lynn Van Dyke of Meridian, his daughter Dawn Van Dyke of Meridian and an abundance of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and friends.
A private memorial service will be held for family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to comanchefh@pldi.net