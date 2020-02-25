Celebration of life ceremony for Jackson D. “Jack” Hunsucker will be at 4: 00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Centenary United Methodist Church Activities Center with (Ret.) Reverend Phil Jones, Sr. officiating.
Jack died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his home at the age of 78.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
The son of Gaston D. and Johnnie Hunsucker, he was born on August 16, 1941 in Lawton, Oklahoma . He attended several elementary schools, Central Junior High School and Lawton High School, where he graduated in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Navy and was deployed to various places in Europe before being stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. There he met and married the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Millikin. The couple were next stationed in Millington, Tennessee, and finally in Dan Diego, California.
Upon completion of his military services, Jack and Sandy returned to Lawton in 1969 to raise their two sons, John and James. Jack attended Cameron University where he earned a B.A. in Speech, Drama, and Debate. He was an active member of Cameron Campus Ministry. Following graduation, Lawton Public Schools hired Jack to teach at Lawton High School. During Jack’s thirteen years teaching Drama, Debate and Stage Craft at Lawton High School, he directed dozens of plays and impacted hundreds of students. He brought passion for his craft and brought out the best in his student. Many of his students won speech, debate, and drama contests. Some have gone on to write, produce and perform their own stage productions. Over the years, many of his students and their children have volunteered with Jack and the Lawton Community Theatre. Since the beginning of his career in drama, he has directed several plays at Lawton Community Theatre, at the former Cabaret Dinner Theatre on Fort Sill and Blue Moon Productions.
Never losing his childlike wonder for learning and for his passion for the Arts, he pursued his dream of photography by opening Jack’s Photo/Video. As Lawton grew in the 1990s, Jack became interested in real estate. He worked as a realtor, broker-teacher for Parks-Jones Realty. Ultimately, though, he missed teaching. From 2001-2007 he returned to teaching speech, drama, and debate at Eisenhower High School; he taught many of the children of his former students.
In retirement, Jack pursued many hobbies including volunteering at Lawton Community Theatre, Arts for All, Inc., and woodworking. His wooden bowls are treasures, and Jack continues to teach others through his YouTube videos and tutorials.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sandy, of the home; son and daughter in law, James and Ashley Hunsucker and their six children, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister, JoMarie Riley, of Lawton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Gaston and Johnnie Hunsucker, his son, John Hunsucker, two granddaughters, Shelby and Kira Hunsucker, and his nephew, Rick Hankins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton Arts for All, P.O. Box 592, Lawton, OK 73502.
