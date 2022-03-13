Jackie Renee Kern went to be with Christ March 8, 2022. She was born in Lawton, on Feb. 21, 1944 to Jack McDonald and Rosa Pagano. She was married to Jerry Kern and lived in Richmond, TX for over 30 years before moving back to her farm in Indiahoma. Renee was active in her community through multiple civic groups, school associations, sports organizations, country clubs, and the Catholic Church.
Renee was preceded in death by daughter, Sidney Kern. TX.
She is survived by her son, Spencer Kern, his wife Leslee and their sons: Coy and Connor of Duncan; daughter, Stacy Kern and her son, Jack of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Shannon Kern, her wife Halley and their son, Max of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Samantha Henderson, her husband Jesse and their daughters: Miranda, Sydney and Scarlett of Belton, TX; one sister, Cuba Melton of Weatherford and a lifetime of other family and friends.
She was a wife, mother and nana, always a friend, advisor, coach, and teacher. Renee will always be remembered as that red feathered boa in a room full of scarves!
