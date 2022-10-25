Graveside service with full military honors for Jackie R. “Fat Jack” Whiteman will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist East with Rev. Donny Crittendon officiating.
Jack R. Whiteman passed peacefully at home in Elgin on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 90 surrounded by his family. He was born to Helen (Ramp) and Raymond Howard Whiteman in Tecumseh on April 13, 1932.
Jack fought in the Korean War and was awarded many honors before being discharged and returning to Oklahoma City where he met and married Flora B. Flesher on Oct. 2, 1955. Jack and Flora moved to the Lawton area in 1962 then moved to Elgin in 1988. They have been members of Paradise Valley Baptist Church for many years where Jack loved his Sunday school class. He was so proud of being inducted into the Texoma Racers Hall of Fame on Oct. 9, 2021.
Jack is survived by his wife Flora of the home; son Jack R. Whiteman Jr. and wife Pam of Elgin; daughter, Debi Kensell of Frisco, Texas: four grandchildren: Kelly (Kensell) Townsend, Kristin Kensell, both of Frisco, Texas; Jake and wife Lia Whiteman of Elgin, and Justin and Sarah (Whiteman) Neeley of Lawton. These four have given Jack his greatest treasure of six great grandchildren: Cooper, Payten and Wyatt Neeley of Lawton, Sloane Evans and Trey Townsend of Frisco, Texas and Danni Whiteman of Elgin: sisters: Ann Bartlett of the Woodlands, Texas; Lillian Huston of Lubbock, Texas and Nellie (Waylon) Martin of Oklahoma City, many nieces and nephews and so many friends.