Jackie Carolyn (Phillips) Karrow was born on Nov. 9, 1945, in Walters, to Arvell J. “Tip” and Margrey J. (McCarley) Phillips. She attended school at Walters, Apheaton, and graduated from Chattanooga High School. On Jan. 27, 2001, she and Kenneth Karrow were united in marriage in Faxon. They resided in Loveland, Colorado prior to moving to Adrian, Missouri to be closer to family. She departed this life on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Adrian, MO at the age of 76 years, 7 months, and 4 days.
She is survived by her spouse, Kenneth Karrow of Adrian, MO; two daughters: Margie and son-in-law Kevin Caramucci of Waxahachie, TX, and Sally Jarrell of Duncan; grandchildren: Heather Shaw; Kristina and Trevor Pollock; Bailey Gossett; Jordan and Buddy Griswold; Mckenna Caramucci, and Garrett Caramucci; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn Red Elk; Hadleigh Shaw; Deegan Pollock; Ryatt Griswold, and Remington Griswold; siblings: Dub and Michelle Phillips; Linda and Jim Cooper; Arvella Cochrane; Ronnie and Jayna Phillips, and Virginia “Ginny” and Randy Brasier; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvell J. “Tip” and Margrey Phillips; nephew, Jeff Phillips, and granddaughter, Laura Jo Tarver.
The family will receive friends and family on June 24, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters.
Graveside service for Jackie Carolyn (Phillips) Karrow of Adrian Missouri, June 25, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Chattanooga Cemetery, Chattanooga, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home with Tara Brown officiating.