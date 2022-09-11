A private service for Jackie Monroe James, 83, of Lawton was held at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. James passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in Lawton.
Jackie was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Lawton, to Forest Monroe and Lena Lois (Dees) James. He grew up in area where he attended school. Jackie married Anita Johns on Oct. 6, 1958. He owned and operated many auto supply stores including J & S Auto Supply in Frederick from 1970 -1977, James Auto Supply in Altus from 1977-1978, Mahany Brothers in Clinton from 1978 -1981, A and R Auto Supply and Machine Shop from 1981-1998. He also owned Discount Auto Supply from 1987-1992, retiring in 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita James, of the home; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Scott and Mary James, Rodney and Angela James and Steven James; his grandchildren: Amber James; Brittney James; Holly James and wife, Jordan; Taylor Cox and husband, Jacob and Teresa James; four great-grandchildren: Shalynn Alverson; Marcella Cox; Amirabelle Cox, and Elandria Cox; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Dianna James; and many other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rance James.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MD Anderson PO Box 448, Houston, TX 77210, St. Judes Children’s Hospital PO Box 1999, Memphis, TN 38101 or OU Medical Research PO Box 258856, Oklahoma City, OK 73125.