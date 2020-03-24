Jackie Lewis Codopony Sr., 86, died on Friday, March 21, 2002, at his home in Apache, Ok.
Jack Codopony was born March 12, 1934, to the late Voris Sr and Ella Codopony. He graduated from Apache High School in 1953 and married the former Amelia Atchavit in 1958.
She passed away on October 27, 2011. They had four children: the late Jack Codopony Jr, Magdaline Carla Codopony, Carl Codopony, and Darrell Codopony.
He served in the Marine Corps from 1953-1956, the Marine Corps Reserve from 1956--1963, the Army Reserves form 1965-1969 and 1975-1991 and the Army National Guard form 1970-1973, earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. His military service spanned over a period of 34 years.
Jack served in Japan with the 3rd Marine Division in support of the Korean War for one year, one month and 23 days. Other duty stations include the San Diego Marine Corps Training Depot, Calif.; Camp Pendleton, Calif.; El Toro Marine Air Station in Santa Anna, Calif.; Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station, Mojave, Calif.; Grand Prairie Marine Air Station, Texas; Army Reserves Center in Lawton, Fort Sill, OK; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo; and at Lexington.
His awards include the Army Achievement Medal; Army and Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals; Army Reserves Component Achievement Medal with three bronze oak leaf clusters; National Defense Service Medal with bronze service star; Korean Service Medal and bronze campaign star; United Nations Service Medal; Army Reserves Medal with mobilization device; Oklahoma Army National Guard Good Conduct Medal awith five-year Long Service Medal; NCO Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 2 and Army Service Ribbons; and Drill Sergeant Identification Badge (he is one of three Comanche veterans awarded this badge).
While in the Marine Corps he trained on the island of Iwo Jima; he was selected as the Soldier of the Month while in the Army Reserves and Marine of the year for 2012 of the Marine Corps League based at Lawton/ Fort Sill, OK
He was a member of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association, Comanche Little Ponies, and Lawton/Fort Sill Marine Corps League and a member of the Native American Marine Corps Association, American Legion Post 306 and the Lawton/ Fort Sill Veterans of Foreign War Post 5263. He also served as an elected member of the Comanche Business Committee and on numerous Comanche Nation Boards. He was a member of The Comanche Nation Rodeo Association and the Assisted Living and Tobacco Boards. Jack achieved so many things over his life span. He loved taking care of his horses. No matterwhere he went or who he met, he left an impression on them that they would never forget. Outof the many things he enjoyed, including history of battle sites, and anything related to the Marines or military, what he loved most was his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Amelia Codopony, his parents Voris and Ella Codopony, his son Jackie Lewis Codopony Jr., his sisters Rosaline Attocknie, Dolores Saupitty, Barbara Coker, and great-grandson Jesse Lee Lewis Coleman.
He leaves behind his children, daughter Magdaline Carla Codopony, his sons Carl Rene Codopony, and Darrel Justin Codopony, brothers, Richard Codopony and Voris Codopony Jr.; His grandchildren Brett Drake, Nicole and husbandLevi Lloyd, Dallas Codopony, Kara and husband Daryn Coleman, Megan Rodgers and husband, Boston Codopony, Christian Codopony, Ryan Codopony, Caitlin Hawkins, Emily Codopony, Tristan Codopony, Joshua Codopony, and Ethan Codopony. His great-grandchildren: Aubree Lloyd, Alizabeth Lloyd, Esma Rodgers, Carliegh Codopony, Tymber Codopony, Anthony Coleman, Magdaline Coleman, and Thomas Coleman.
The family would like to thank the people who helped care for Jack during his last few weeks, especially Elara Caring Hospice.
Graveside service with military honors will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday March 25, 2020 at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.