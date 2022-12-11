Funeral services for Jackie Lee Sherrill will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Litchford, CCMH Hospice, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jackie Lee Sherrill, 68 of Lawton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1954, in Columbus, Georgia to Richard Earl Thomas and Ruby (Stokes) Myers. She married Larry D. Sherrill on Jan. 6, 1996, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Jackie was all about her family, they were her whole world. She spent her life making sure they were loved and had everything they could ever need. She sacrificed her own needs and desires for theirs. She never made time for herself, her family were her hobbies, her hopes and her dreams.
Jackie is survived by her husband Larry Sherrill; her children: Valarie Maldonado; David Curry; Cecile Knightstep; Rebecca Curry, and April Knightstep; her grandchildren: Joseph Mellott; Tory Sammons; Ariel Hicks; Alyssa Sammons; Alyssa Pendergrast; Grace Curry; Breanna Curry, and Sabashtian Loza, and great-grandchildren: Shardae Hamilton; Nathalie Hamilton; Kya Hamilton; Jeff Craine and Zander Sammons.