Funeral service for Jackie D. Cook will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Jackie D. Cook, 70, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Jackie was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to retired First Sgt. Jack D. and Bernice G. Helms Eary. She married Charles D. Cook in 1981 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jackie grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1969. She was a Highstepper there. For several years Jackie worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and later at the Dairy Queen on Gore Boulevard. She later began working at the family business, Cook’s Studio (photography studio), and worked there until her retirement.
Jackie liked to sew, go shopping and go to garage sales. She was also an excellent cake decorator. Jackie was very much a “people person” and never met a stranger. She loved being with her grandchildren and family and simply visiting with anyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Jackie is survived by her husband of the home; three children: Travis Bilbrey and wife Shelly, Paula Nivison and husband Keith, and Laci Young and husband Bryan, all of Lawton, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren: Jace Bilbrey, Aidan Booker, Keagan Booker, Brooklyn Young, Peyton Young, Zachary Guthrie and wife Babz, and Tyler Nivison and wife Misty; five great-grandchildren: Rexlei Nivison, Oliver Nivison, Axel Guthrie, Farrah Nivison and Matthew Shifflett.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Curtis Eary.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com