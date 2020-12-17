Funeral for Jackie Burrell, 56, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.
Jackie Burrell died Dec. 10, 2020.
