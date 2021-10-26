Jack Walter Rollins, age 15, of Lawton passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Lawton.
Jack was born on March 29, 2006 in Panguitch, Utah. Since the age of 16 months old, he lived in Lawton, with his grandparents, Helen and Dave Rollins who formally adopted him May 20, 2013. He attended Learning Tree Pre-K, Woodland Hills Elementary--”Once a Woodsman, Always a Woodsman”—always grateful for the faculty, staff and administration, Eisenhower Middle School and Geronimo High School. Jack was a talented athlete. He played basketball on school teams and traveling teams, enjoyed weightlifting and as a young child, and riding his bike. He loved fishing, playing video games, and eating his grandmother’s cooking, especially roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, and watermelon--he was definitely a foodie.
Preceded in death by his biological mother, Trenadie Leibenguth; grandfather, Jake Leibenguth and great-aunt, Colleen Oehler-Johnsen, Jack is survived by grandparents Helen and Dave Rollins of Lawton; biological father, David Bryan Rollins II, Lawton; grandmother, Kathy Dutton of Escalante, Utah; great-grandparents, Avonell and Grant Tebbs of Panguitch, Utah; sisters: Caitlyn; Capri and Chasey Lyman of Escalante, Utah; aunt and uncle, Angela and Joey Hill of Geronimo; cousins: Justin and David Hill of Geronimo; Jasmine Cuzzort and Elizabeth Oehler and his blue heeler, Lucy along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and family in California, Utah, Texas, and Oklahoma as well as all over the world.
A memorial service for Jack Walter Rollins will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery.