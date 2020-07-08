Jack Allen Simmons was born to Fred Roy and Odessa (Berry) Simmons on May 16, 1937, southwest of Walters, OK and departed this life in Duncan, OK on July 3, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 1 month and 17 days.
Jack grew up on Cache Creek in Cotton County and attended school in Temple. He graduated from THS in 1956 and later attended Cameron College from 1971 to 1973. He married Ruth Boudreaux on June 6, 1959 and to the union 2 children were born and the family made their home southwest of Walters. Upon the opening of the Turnpike in the mid 1960’s, he was proud to say he collected the first toll from the northbound traffic while sitting on a 5-gallon bucket. He also worked for PSO for a time, but most of his life was spent farming and also oilfield drilling which he did from 1981 to 2013.
Ruth preceded him in death on April 23, 1999. He later married Rebecca Lou Norman on October 12, 2006 in Las Vegas. Jack loved spoiling his granddaughters and great grandkids. He enjoyed traveling and loved to hear Willie Nelson. Jack served his country honorably in the Oklahoma National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents, Fred and Odessa Simmons; and 2 sisters, Eva Pope and Fredia Simmons.
Survivors include his wife Becky Simmons of the home in Duncan; a son and a daughter, and their spouses, Jack and Lucinda Simmons, Jerry and Sue Thompson all of Walters; 4 granddaughters, Charity Taylor, Carrie Belcher, Jaclyn Borden and Chelsea Thompson; 8 great grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Taylor, Lezlie, Christian and David Belcher, Brody, Bentley and Braxton Borden; stepsons, Greg Hilbert and Scot Hilbert; a special cousin, Patricia Zachary; many other cousins and friends.
No services scheduled at this time per Jack’s wishes.