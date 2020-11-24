Graveside Services for Jack Mallow, 92, Walters, OK., in the Walters Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK.
Jack Milton Mallow was born Nov. 5, 1928 in Geronimo to Austin Stephenson Mallow and Viola Finchum Mallow and departed this life in Lawton on Nov, 21, 2020 at the age of 92 years, 2 weeks and 2 days.
Jack attended school at Geronimo until his senior year. He graduated from Walters High School in 1946. He married Marilyn Phillips on Feb. 23, 1949 in Henrietta, TX. To the union, two children were born. Jack spent many years working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Texas and resided many years in Wichita Falls. He retired from SW Bell in the 1980’s. He also farmed part-time while working for the phone company, and then farmed full time after retirement.
Jack and Marilyn spent many years going to Colorado in the summers and they enjoyed square dancing. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Walters.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, in 2018, his parents, a brother Wayne Mallow and a sister, Betty Mallow Thacker.
Survivors include his daughter, Dianne Jackson of Seymour, TX; his son, Gregg Mallow of Walters; his brother, Glen Mallow of Walters; his grandchildren, Angela Green and husband Jerry of Highland Village, TX, Kyle Heuchert of Seymour, Matthew Mallow and wife Jennifer of Temple, OK, and Amanda Phillips. In addition, he is survived by great grandchildren: Marlei Green, Brooklyn Green, Kyle Heuchert, Jr., Katelyn Heuchert, Graham Phillips, Rylee Phillips, Blake Phillips, Lana Behrends, Shaiden Mallow and Ryker Mallow. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.