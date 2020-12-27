Graveside service for Jack Lynden Sasser, 86, of Lawton will be at Highland Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, with Jim McGuire, First Baptist East Assistant Pastor, officiating.
Mr. Sasser passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Jack was born December 27, 1933, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Campbell William and Luda (Helton) Sasser. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School. Jack then attended Cameron Junior College for two years, where he was in ROTC. He served in the Army Reserve and was a Sergeant First Class E7. Jack worked for KSWO as a cameraman and engineer and was instrumental in setting up their system. He flew to observe and film tornado damage. Jack later had his own TV show for five years, Southwest Hayride, where he met many entertainers. He married Bobbie Johnson Sasser in Lawton. Jack was in the insurance business in the late 1950s. In the early 1960s, he started printing labels for Edna Hennessee in his garage and later set up his office. Jack sold his business, Advanced Printers, and retired in 2007. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lawton. Jack was a professional photographer during the course of his entire life and even developed his own film. He loved to film Lawton High School football games. He was an avid rock hunter and collector.
Jack is survived by three grandchildren: Christopher Sasser of Bristow, OK, Chad Sasser and wife Carrie of Bristow, OK, and Owen Sasser of Lawton, OK; two great grandchildren, Carsten Sasser and Carleigh Sasser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bobbie Johnson Sasser; his sons, Charles A. Sasser and Mark L. Sasser; his brothers, Crit Sasser, Stanley Sasser, Louis Sasser, C.W. Sasser, and Allan Sasser; and his sisters, Sarah Sasser Johnston and Nellie Sasser.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church 715 SW H Ave. Lawton, OK 73501 or the First Baptist Church (Video Equipment Fund) 501 SW B Ave. Lawton, OK 73501.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.