Graveside service for Jack Lavern Bohl will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Chattanooga Cemetery with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Bohl passed away on Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2021 in Bethany.
Jack Laverne Bohl was born on Nov. 14, 1933, in Chattanooga, to George Frederick and Medreith Myrtle (Angel) Bohl. He attended Chattanooga Public Schools and graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1952. He earned a scholarship from Oklahoma A & M in baseball and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Agronomy in 1956. Jack was united in marriage to Shirley Jean Williams on Feb. 27, 1954, in Stillwater. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2012. He had served in the United States Army National Guard. Jack worked as a Soil Conservationist for the Soil Conservation Service in Frederick for 35 years before retiring in 1989. He also farmed in Comanche and Tillman Counties for many years. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and watching sports. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his children: Rusty Bohl of Flower Mound, Texas; YeVon Gosa and husband Mike of Tipton; Richie Bohl and wife Susan of Edmond; and Sherri Green and husband Tim of West Lake, Texas, one brother, George Carey Bohl of Chattanooga; 11 grandchildren: Joshua Cope and wife Donna; Jacob Cope and wife Sunnye; Jeremiah Cope and wife Angela; Patrick Green; Kirsten Green; Rachel Bohl; Katelyn Bohl; Shannon Jones; Shane Bohl; Lori Odom and husband David and Tracy Miller; three great-grandchildren: Jordyn Cope, Brayden Bohl and Amy Odom.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Bohl; and one granddaughter, Lauren Green.
Memorial can be made to Agape Road Hospice Home, 6601 N.W. 48th, Bethany, Oklahoma 73008 in memory of Jack Bohl.
An online guest book is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net