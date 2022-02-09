Funeral service for Jack L. Blake will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Brother Rob Turner officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jack Leroy Blake returned to his Heavenly Father and was reunited with family and friends who preceded him in death, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Lawton. Jack was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to William and Grace Blake on Oct. 17, 1935.
He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He had a quirky sense of humor that would take those around him aback and end with a good hard belly laugh. He knew how to light up a room.
He was an avid photographer and spent hours hiking the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to capture its beauty in the perfect light. He was continually looking for new equipment and adding to his collection to capture that perfect moment.
Jack served his country by enlisting and completing 20 years service in the Army. He continued his service through his commitment to our Lord and Savior. This was his biggest accomplishment in life. He strived daily to serve the Lord in all he did. Jack was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was called to many positions in the church, which included temple work. He was devoted to all of his church callings and loved serving the Lord. Jack was sealed to Tok Yun Blake and has now returned to her in the heavens.
In June 2001, Jack was married to Claudia Allen, uniting two large families. Claudia was a beacon of light to Jack. He loved her greatly and she made him whole again.
His presence and love will be missed by his wife, Claudia; his children and their spouses: Roger Lee Blake; John Edward and Michelle Blake; Grace Ann and Rob Beidleman; Alice Ruth Trott; Lisa Gail and Johnny Goenen and Tricia Kimberly and Brett Serviss; his extended children and their spouses: J. Lee and Mary Allen; Scott and Dawn Allen; Matthew and Leslie Allen; Maureen and Thomas Colpoys and Brent and Jennifer Allen and Andrew’s wife, Rebecca; 37 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way as well as other extended family and friends.
Rest in Heaven and know you are greatly loved and missed. Until we meet again.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, a brother and two sisters as well as his extended child, Andrew Allen.
