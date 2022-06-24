Jack Johnson, Jr. Jun 24, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAWTON, OK — Funeral for Jack Johnson Jr. will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Union Baptist Church, 1601 SW C.W. Whitlow, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jack Johnson Jr. Lawton Funeral Jr. Sw C.w. Whitlow Union Baptist Church Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists