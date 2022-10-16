Jace Tyler Jaye, 33, of Arlington, KS, died Oct. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1989, in Lawton, to Roy and Brenda (Feind) Jaye.

Jace graduated from Yukon High School in 2008 and attended Oklahoma Baptist University. He was employed as an ironworker at SheildAg in South Hutchinson, KS. Jace was an avid OU Sooners and UFC fan and loved spending time with his family. He attended Turon Community Church.