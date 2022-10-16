Jace Tyler Jaye, 33, of Arlington, KS, died Oct. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1989, in Lawton, to Roy and Brenda (Feind) Jaye.
Jace graduated from Yukon High School in 2008 and attended Oklahoma Baptist University. He was employed as an ironworker at SheildAg in South Hutchinson, KS. Jace was an avid OU Sooners and UFC fan and loved spending time with his family. He attended Turon Community Church.
Jace met his life partner, Kendra Smith, also of Arlington, in 2018 and they were married Oct. 17, 2020, near Langdon, KS.
He is survived by his wife Kendra Smith; his unborn son, Asa Wayne Jaye; stepson, Gauge Johnson; parents, Roy and Brenda Jaye of Hutchinson, KS; sisters: Paisley Duree (JT) of Fayetteville, NC; Paige Carrillo (Jose) of Hutchinson, KS and nieces: Brielle and Aria.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Boots and Joyce Jaye and Ruben and Helen Feind.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1201 E. 23rd Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastors Kevin Guffey and Steve Gill officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family present to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to https://gofund.me/3907d64b or to Oxford House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.