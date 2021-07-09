On Sunday, June 27, 2021, J. P. Smith of Kanab, Utah, passed away at the age of 94. Born April 6, 1927, in Lawton, the son of John P. and Pauline O. Smith.
Paul spent his childhood hunting and exploring the countryside outside of Lawton. He was determined to do his part, so he enlisted in the Navy during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a carpenter by trade and helped build some of the older casinos in Las Vegas. He also helped build the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona. In his retirement years, he enjoyed feeding the bunnies and quail that frequented his back yard. He especially liked the view of the red bluffs near his home.
J. P. was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gloria Guyselman and Marie Yarmuk.
Paul is survived by one brother, Morgan Smith of Hoisington, Kansas; several nieces and nephews; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being made for a private scattering of his ashes after cremation. Arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab, Utah. You may leave condolences at their website, mosdellmortuary.com.https://www.imortuary.com/funeral-homes/utah/kanab/mosdell-mortuary/