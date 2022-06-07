Funeral service for Iwana Gaskins will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Campbell of Fletcher, Oklahoma officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

Iwana Gaskins, 90, formerly of Lawton, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Springtown, Texas.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com

Recommended for you