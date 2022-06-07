Iwana Gaskins Jun 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral service for Iwana Gaskins will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Campbell of Fletcher, Oklahoma officiating.Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.Iwana Gaskins, 90, formerly of Lawton, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Springtown, Texas.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists