Funeral service for Iwana Gaskins will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Campbell of Fletcher officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Iwana Gaskins, 90, formerly of Lawton, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Springtown, Texas. She was born Oct. 14, 1931 near Salem, West Virginia to Lester L. and Clara Ann (May) Robinson. Iwana grew up in West Virginia near a location named Elkhorn Run. She married MSG (Retired) Jay Frank Gaskins on Jan. 21, 1950 in Salem, West Virginia. The family settled in Lawton sometime after 1950 and began to raise their family. While MSG Gaskins was on different tours around the world, Iwana was a stay-at-home mother and military wife taking care of their five children, Michael, Sue, Patty, Kevin, and Nancy while MSG Gaskins was serving his country in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Iwana loved gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting, and reading. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Iwana is survived by her five children: Michael Gaskins and wife Ruth of Benbrook, Texas; Sue Sorrels of White Settlement, Texas; Patty Clark and husband Gene of Oklahoma City; Kevin Gaskins and wife Cyndi of Jenks, and Nancy Kennedy and husband Keith of Azle, Texas; 11 grandchildren:, Jay Gaskins; Tera McCord and husband Jared; Kellie Milchesky and husband LCDR Robert Milchesky; Shanna Posey; Taylor Clark; Kyle Clark and wife Cristina; Amanda Cunningham and husband Rod; Kristopher Kennedy and wife Sarah; Mallory Pontious and husband Jon; Mitchell Gaskins and wife Alanna; Matthew Gaskins and wife Maddy; several great-grandchildren, two sisters: Judy Stables and husband Buddy of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Barbara Roig and husband Gene of North Ridgeville, Ohio; two brothers: George Robinson and wife Barbara of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Bill Robinson and wife Kathy of Center Point, West Virginia and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and one sister.