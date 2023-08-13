Ivalane Morford was born May 4, 1935, in Holdenville, Okla., where her parents, Norton and Pearl Hocker lived before moving to Shawnee, Okla. Ivalane attended school in Shawnee where she graduated with honors. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University studying art and education and finished her baccalaureate degree in 1957. After graduation, she moved to Lawton and began her teaching career with a year at the junior high level and then switched to teaching art at Lawton High School. During summers, Ivalane attended graduate school at Oklahoma University, earning her Master of Education degree in school counseling and became a counselor at Eisenhower High School in Lawton.
Ivalane loved and practiced art in addition to her teaching. She completed several art classes at Cameron University over the years. Ivalane loved to travel and did so extensively, visiting various places around the world. She was also a prodigious reader, interested in a wide range of subjects. Her personal library was extensive and she was a member of one of Lawton’s book clubs. She always traveled with a book or magazine. Also, Ivalane was a musician, having learned piano from one of Shawnee’s best teachers, who described her talent as “concert-level” and assured her parents that she had the potential to become a professional if she desired.
After Ivalane’s retirement from teaching, she met and married Dr. Robert Morford, a man with whom she had a happy and loving marriage. She and Bob enjoyed many trips together, including around the country and abroad. Regrettably, this phase of Ivalane’s life ended when Bob unexpectedly died in 2020.
Ivalane passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Shawnee, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norton and Pearl Hocker and her husband, Dr. Bob Morford.
Surviving family includes her brother, Dr. Phillip N. Hocker and wife Gail; two nieces: Katherine M. Hocker and Carol L. Vanderville and husband Mark and their children Shaye Lynn and Aiden T.
A memorial service for Ivalane Morford was held recently at The Walker Funeral Chapel in Shawnee, Okla.