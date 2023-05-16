Funeral Mass for Isidra G. “Chila” Chavez will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, pastor and Deacon Bob Quinnett officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Viewing will be from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. The family will greet friends following the Rosary.
Isidra G. “Chila” Chavez went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 12 at 10:37 p.m. She was born on July 15, 1943, to Carlota Guajardo and Manuel Garza in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico. In 1959, at the age of 16 during a church retreat, she met Mario Chavez. This would spark an adventure that would lead to a five-year courtship.
On Nov. 22, 1964, Isidra and Mario married at the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Parroquia de Guadalupe), in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. Shortly after, the happy couple moved to Texas. After a few years, they left the Lone Star State for The Great State of Oklahoma. Beginning in 1968, they made Lawton their forever home. A loving home that would be filled with four rambunctious children.
As Isidra assimilated to the American way of life, she realized she had the opportunity to contribute to her community. With a desire to share the art and culture of Mexico through folk dancing, she started the Mexican Folkloric Dancers in 1976. As director of the group, she would embark on a 47 year journey to educate Lawton/Fort Sill and surrounding areas of the cultural diversity and the artistic beauty of Mexico’s dance.
Offering dance lessons to anyone willing to commit and take on the responsibility to learn, hundreds of dancers, including her children, would help her fulfill her dream. Performing for area schools, nursing homes, churches, festivals, and a variety of other community events throughout southwest Oklahoma, Isidra’s group would thrive and flourish. Her goal was that the children would focus their attention on something positive, discover talent for the art of dancing, and develop a deeper interest for the Mexican culture.
In 1987, in recognition of her hard work and dedication, she received the Volunteer of the Year award from the City of Lawton, which happened to be the same year she became a citizen of the United States. Other awards and achievements she received include the Governor’s Community Service Award, Lawton Cultural Award, Celebrating Suffrage Monument, Award in Excellence, and several appreciation certificates. She was the instructor of a children’s workshop for several summers at the Museum of the Great Plains “Mexican Culture of the Great Plains.” She also shared some of her recipes through cooking lessons for children and adults.
As a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, she volunteered her time within the Hispanic community. Her service included the Rosary Group, Las Mañanitas, the Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Las Posadas, and for many years the Mexican Dinner at the annual parish carnival. She, along with her husband, received the Holy Cross, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice bestowed by the Pope, in 2004, for their contribution to the Church.
She greeted everyone with a warm smile and a big hug. Isidra leaves a legacy of humble service with a selfless heart. As a testament to her loving nature, she ended each performance with these words, “And remember, God loves you and I do too,” and she meant it.
Isidra is preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband of the home; son, Gerardo and partner, Flora of Lawton; daughter, Alicia Brierton and husband Randy, of Lawton; daughter, Eloisa Wilcoxen and husband Brent, of Tulsa; daughter, Sonia Hastings and husband David of Lawton; grandchildren: Brandon, Alicia, Bradley, Kindra, Mario, Secilia, Brett Thomas, and Ian; great-grandchildren: Macirae, Hunter, Jaxon, Clinton Dale, Noah, and Kayce; sisters: Socorro Mondragon, Mercedes Flores, and Rita Garza; dear friend, Anna San Miguel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawton Council of the Blind, P. O. Box 7172, Lawton, Oklahoma 73506
