Funeral Mass for Isidra G. “Chila” Chavez will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, pastor and Deacon Bob Quinnett officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you