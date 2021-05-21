Isaiah (Zay) Nathaniel Whiteshield, 16, of Lawton, passed away on May 16, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 13, 2005 in Lawton to David Ramos and Antonia Whiteshield.
He was a sophomore at Eisenhower High School, where he was loved by many of his teachers. He really enjoyed playing basketball and online video games, but his real passion was skateboarding. He was really dedicated and won several trophies. His greatest reward from skateboarding was all the friends he made and inspired to pick up the board.
He always said “All you need is a little speed.” He’ll be remembered for his kindness, loving spirit and outgoing personality. He had a smile that would light up the room.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Theodore and Lydia Niedo; George and Nelissa Ebanks; Clarence and Sally Chalepah, and Randy Whiteshield. His cousin Duane Scott Murray II and Aunt Emily Gray.
He is survived by his father and mother; sisters: Laisha Whiteshield and Destiny Ramos; nephew, Kamari Epps all of the home; grandparents: Thomas Chalepah; Elaine Whiteshield; Teddy Ebanks; Zenia Niedo; aunts: Lititia Chalepah; Corinne Whiteshield; Selena Whiteshield; Michaelene Niedo Murray; Nicole Ebanks; Elanor Ramos and Martha Negron; uncles: Bryan Whiteshield; Steve Blythe Jr.; Robert Ramos; Teddy Ebanks Jr., and Tryon Ebanks.
Viewing will be Monday May 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Prayer service will follow visitation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday May 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will be at Deyo Mission Church Cemetery.