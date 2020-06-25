Services for Isaiah Scott Pack, age 19, will be at 1:00 p.m.—Friday, June 26, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church (207 N. 2nd Street) in Duncan, Oklahoma with Rev. Timothy McGee, pastor and Rev. Ronald Boyd, officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.—Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris FS (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
Isaiah Scott Pack departed this life Friday, June 12, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Burial will be in Henderson Harris Cemetery—Duncan, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
He was born on November 9, 2000 to Jamie Pack Simmons and Ramondo Carr in Lawton, Oklahoma. He attended school in Del City and Duncan Public Schools where he was active in football and basketball. He was a member of Stone Chapel Methodist Church under the leadership of Pastor Timothy McGee and served on the Junior Usher Board and sang in the youth choir. He was known for his contagious laugh and beautiful, quick smile. He loved gaming, fishing, dancing and music. He has a reputation as a jokester and his sense of humor was apparent in his relationships with family and friends. He was a respectful young man and always willing to do anything asked of him. He loved to sing and act silly and he was truly his grandmother—Jackie’s pride and joy.
Cherishing his memory are his parents: Jamie Pack Simmons of Oklahoma City, OK and Ramondo and Tiffany Carr of Duncan, OK; his brothers and sisters: Steven and Terance Turner of Oklahoma City; Mikayla of Lawton, OK, Saniaya, Daveon, Camille, Karma and Camdon of Duncan, OK and Dyland of Ardmore, OK; his devoted grandmother, Jacqueline Carr and Linda Haley of Duncan, OK; his grandfather, Steven Pack of Oklahoma City; his great grandmother. Tennie L. Carr of Duncan, OK; his aunts: Rashelle Carr-Crowley (Jacobi) of Lawton, OK, Rachel Carr of Edmond, OK and Brittany Dailey of Los Angeles, CA; his uncles: Scott Pack of Oklahoma City, Jamere Dailey of Oakland, CA, Taurean McKelton of Suisun City, CA, Tyree McKelton of Phoenix, AZ and Justin Walker of Anaheim, CA; special uncle, Harold Young (Tunie) of Fulton, AR; nephews and nieces, Sanaa, Sareiyah and Stevie, all of Oklahoma City; many great aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. Isaiah was committed to his love, Ashley Bethea of Oklahoma City, OK and was eagerly looking forward to meting their unborn son, whom he named, Zaveon Isaiah Pack.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Frederick Dailey; his great grandfather, Leonard D. Carr and great grandmother, Willie Mae Hemsley.