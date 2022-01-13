Funeral for Isabel Santiago, 75, Lawton will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mrs. Santiago died Jan. 8, 2022.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

