Funeral Mass for Isa Cabrera will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Isaura Cabrera, 34, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Lawton. She was born November 7, 1985 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico but was raised in El Potrero Guanajuato, Mexico. She was the first child of six to Maria De Los Angeles Herrera Ortiz and Jose De La Luz Morales Valadez. She lived in Mexico until she was 17, then the family migrated to the United States in 2002. The family resided in Texas where she went on to graduate high school. In the summer of 2006 the family moved to Oklahoma where she attended Cameron University and earned her associates degree. She then attended Platt College to become a dental assistant. In 2009 she met Eric and they got married February 27, 2010. They had two children, Remmy and Erica. Soon after the family grew, Eric’s business did too. They decided to move to Duncan to open up the new Cali Burrito on August 23, 2014. Isa decided to help her husband Eric in his business and spend more time doing what she loved, which was spending time with her children and helping the community by doing volunteer work. Isa enjoyed doing many things, such as singing, dancing, soccer, giving back to the community and everyone she knew. She was very thoughtful, her laugh was contagious, she always liked to look her best, loved to travel and to spoil and support her children and husband.
Isa is survived by her children, Remmy Ray Cabrera and Erica Cabrera, her parents, Maria De Los Angeles Herrera Ortiz and Jose Morales Valadez, grandparents, Jesus Herrera and Julia Herrera Ortiz and Nievez Morales and Guadalupe Morales, her siblings, Maria Gonzalez-Morales, Luz Maria Esquivel-Morales, Alejandro Herrera Rodriguez, Janette Morales Herrera and Diego Morales Herrera and her nieces and nephews, Fernando, Isaac, Giovanna and Giselle.
