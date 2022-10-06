Funeral Mass for Irmgard West, 93, of Lawton will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor, officiating.
Irmgard slipped away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Entombment will be held at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A special viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Irmgard West was born on May 9, 1929 in Wera, West Germany to George and Ella Pfahl. Irmgard grew up and attended school in West Germany. As a young woman during World War II she met her husband of 63 years Sgt. Major Sam West. Irmgard and Sam married in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Oct. 10, 1948. They spent their married life in Frankfurt, Germany, North Dakota, Tulsa, and Lawton. Mrs. West worked in the nursing profession in Germany, Tulsa, and at Reynolds Army Hospital at Fort Sill, from 1968 to 1983. Mr. West passed away on Aug. 14, 2010. Irmgard was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Irmgard was a kind, generous, caring and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her family, her many pets, Bingo, going to the casino, knitting, and the Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her son, Wolfgang West; her daughter, Camilla and her husband, Dietmar Caudle, of Lawton; her granddaughter, Tiffany and her husband, John Beemer, of Lawton; her great-grandson, Brian Ortiz, of Corpus Christi, TX; several other great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and two nieces, of Tulsa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Pfahl; her husband, Sam West; her brother, Rolf Pfahl, and her great-granddaughter, McKenzie Beemer.