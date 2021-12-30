Irmgard Miller Dec 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Irmgard Miller, 86, Marlow will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.Mrs. Miller died Dec. 25, 2021.Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Irmgard Miller Cemetery Sill Fort Marlow Tribute Funeral Home Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists