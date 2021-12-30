Funeral for Irmgard Miller, 86, Marlow will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Mrs. Miller died Dec. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com