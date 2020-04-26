Private graveside services for Irma Lee Jones, 81, Temple will be at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. Viewing today from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Irma Lee Jones was born to Willie Jones, Sr. and Iretha (Goudeau) Jones on September 1, 1938 in Pierce, OK and departed this life in Lawton, OK on April 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years, 7 months and 20 days.
Irma grew up at Pierce but eventually made her way to Temple, OK were she raised her family. Through the years she worked for the Lawton Police Department and Temple Manor Nursing Home. She made the decision to go back to school, receiving an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development from WOSC in Altus, and served as Director of the Temple Head Start Program for several years.
She enjoyed cooking, fishing, garage sales, gardening, canning food, reading, watching tennis and basketball. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandkids and great grandkids.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Iretha; her brother, Billy Jones; her sisters, Jean Stack and Elouise Wooten; and her daughter, Patricia Lynch.
Survivors include 3 kids, Kenny Jones, Richard West and Sheryl Jones; a sister, Lillian Johnson; a brother, Willie Jones, Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Tamara Robinson, Jeremy Jackson, Justin West, Richard West Jr., Orlando Jones, Jeffery McLellan; and a host of great grandchildren.