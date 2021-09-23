Iris Stone Ahhaitty went to her heavenly home on Sept. 20, 2021 in Lawton.
Iris was born on April 15, 1952 in Lawton to Jimmy Dale Stone and Lena Boyiddle Chibitty.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Rainy Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Mike Boyiddle officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She attended school in Carnegie. Iris enjoyed reading and sewing, which she was a seamstress for KCA Apparel. She was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
Iris is survived by her children: Dale Stone; Monica Domebo; Sara Ahhaitty; Lena Ahhaitty; Tonya Ahhaitty; siblings: Clifford Stone; Stephen Stone; Sharon Aitson; Jamesena Stone; Gerald Stone; Marcella Spencer; grandkids: Michael; James; Zeplin; Ashley; Victoria; Justin; Donovan; Destiny; Devin; Desmond; Delilah; Abigayle; Wyclef; and Molly; and great-granddaughter, Andromeda.
Iris was preceded in death by her mother: Lena Chibitty; father Jimmy Dale Stone; Father Rev. Steve Chibitty; grandmother, Laura and grandpa Hicks Boyiddle; grandma, Jessie Zink and son Jimmie “Blacktail” Domebo; sister, Denise Turtle, and nephews: James G. Horse and Marty R. Horse.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.