Iris Mae Chancellor, 87, passed away on April 16, 2023, in Corn, Oklahoma. She was born to Clifford Womack and Gracie Mae (Hayes) on Sept. 16, 1935, in Idabel, Oklahoma.
Iris was a homemaker and took pride in her family. She was a devoted mother and an even more devoted grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Iris is preceded in death by Clifford Womack and Gracie May (Hayes); son, Stanley Hughes; stepson, Robert Hoover; brother, Frank Womack, brother Charles Womack; and sister, Imogene Standridge.
Iris is survived by her husband, Don Chancellor, of the home; six children: Geary Hughes of Mountain View, OK, Travis Hoover and wife Julie of Mountain View, OK, stepchildren Frank Hoover and wife Marie of Destin, Fla., Donde Pruitt and husband Mike of Blanchard, OK; Obe Chancellor of Gotebo, OK; Bo Chancellor of Gotebo, OK; 10 grandchildren: Summer Nault and husband Lee, Phoenix, AZ; Afton Luttrell and husband Laramie of Mountain View, OK; Ashley Kraham and husband Daniel of Mountain View, OK; Skyla Burcum of Carnegie, OK; Leah Clark and husband Byron of Carnegie, OK; Angel Hughes of Carnegie, OK; Brandon Hughes of Mountain View, OK; Jaden Skinner of Carnegie, OK; Cody Hughes of Sallisaw, OK; Megan Lafferty of Elk City, OK and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Gravesides service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery, Mountain View, Oklahoma.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Mountain View, Oklahoma.