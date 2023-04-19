Iris Mae Chancellor, 87, passed away on April 16, 2023, in Corn, Oklahoma. She was born to Clifford Womack and Gracie Mae (Hayes) on Sept. 16, 1935, in Idabel, Oklahoma.

Iris was a homemaker and took pride in her family. She was a devoted mother and an even more devoted grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

