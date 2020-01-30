Funeral service for Ira Durwin Fletcher will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton, Oklahoma with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor of Faith Bible Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at Altus City Cemetery, Altus, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ira Durwin Fletcher, 77, Lawton, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lawton. Durwin was born June 5, 1942 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Ira Orville and Delma Dorene (Dyer) Fletcher. He married Doris Elaine Craftton on September 2, 1961 in Altus, Oklahoma. Doris passed away July 16, 2019. Durwin was a long time business owner of Fletcher Moving and Storage, City Moving and Storage, and A-1 Movers of Altus, Oklahoma. He was actively involved with the business until his passing. Durwin was always very close to his employees and treated them like they were his own. He cared for his employees and their families very much. Durwin and his wife enjoyed racing, watching the family race, and going to the races regardless of where the race might be. He and his business sponsored and participated in racing and racecars. Durwin enjoyed visiting other friends at their businesses and there wasn’t a day gone by that he did not have coffee or tea with his brother Jim. Durwin and his wife Doris enjoyed fishing and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Durwin is survived by his three children, Gary Fletcher and wife Angel of Lawton, Vicki Elaine Espe and husband John of Dixon, Missouri, and Larry Fletcher and wife Yvette of Cache, Oklahoma, 16 grandchildren, Brandt Hennessee and wife Cierra, Ashleigh Medellin and husband Antonio, Kinser Hennessee, Morgan Fletcher, Jared Fletcher, Tres Miller, Dr. Kassidy Legako and wife Tiffany, Kailyn Fletcher and boyfriend Gustavo Cordova, Colin Fletcher, Aaron Tugmon and wife Kristin, Kristi Alexander and husband Joe, Kati Woods and husband Corey, Emily Espe, Wendy Espe, Cindy Espe, John Espe, II, and 14 great grandchildren plus two on the way.
Durwin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother-in-law, Floyd Reynolds.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com